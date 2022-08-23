Clearing 2022: It’s let me study my dream course so I can give back to the NHS

Set time aside to do the research. There will usually be a lot of options – both regarding universities as well as potential courses – so it’s crucial to be confident in your choice when you make it and once you have decided…call, call, call!

Phone calls can be stressful, and I personally found this the most nerve-wrecking part of the process because of how far it was from my comfort zone. Nonetheless, it’s important to bite the bullet as places can run out very fast especially with universities in popular locations and with popular courses.