Creamfields road closures | HBC newsroom

Halton Borough Council has authorised the following temporary road and footpath closures in Daresbury for the Creamfields festival this weekend, August 25-29.

Road(s) affected :

Daresbury Lane will be closed from Hall Lane to Borough boundary;

Chester Road will be closed at the junction with Newton Lane;

Chester Road will be closed between A56 and Daresbury Lane;

Hobb Lane from Runcorn Road to borough boundary;

Newton Lane will be one way for the duration of the event and will be reversed for the egress phase; and

A 40mph speed limit on the A56 from Red Brow Lane junction to existing 40mph limit near Keckwick Lane.

A56 Chester Road (Junction 11 M56 to borough boundary) No ‘U’ turns

Footpaths(s) affected :

Footpath No 1 – Entire length;

Footpath No 3 – from its junction with Footpath 3A to the borough boundary

Footpath No 3A – Entire length;

Footpath No 8 – Entire length.

Clearways :

The following roads will be signed as a Clearway (no stopping, loading or unloading) from 07:30hrs Thursday 25th August 2022 to 18:00hrs Monday 29th August 2022:

Hobb Lane from its junction with the A56 Chester Road to its junction with Runcorn Road:

Daresbury Lane from its junction with Warrington Road to its junction with Chester Road:

One way restrictions :

Newton Lane will be made one way from its junction with Owens Walk to its junction with Summer Lane from Thursday to Sunday (eastbound traffic only).

Newton Lane will be made one way from its junction with Summer Lane to its junction with Owens Walk from Sunday to Monday (westbound traffic only).

Where available, signed alternative route(s) will be provided.

For more information about the event cinch presents Creamfields 2022 | Information — cinch presents Creamfields 2022