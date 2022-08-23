Dorset Road Fix 2022 – September resurfacing sites
Dorset Highways maintenance gangs are out across the council area continuing to repair road damage.
To allow this work to take place safely, the area of the road being worked on will be closed. Daytime road closures are 9am to 4pm and night work is usually from 8pm to 6am.
We will do our best to keep you updated if our schedule of work changes.
September sites
Water Knapp, Hazelbury Bryan – 30 August to 6 Sept
road closed weekdays 9am to 4pm
Lower St Alban Street & Lower St Edmund Street, Weymouth – 7 & 8 Sept
road closed 8pm to 6am
Westerhall Road, Weymouth – 8, 9, 12 & 13 Sept
road closed 8pm to 6am
West Bourton Road – 14 to 16 Sept
road closed 9am to 4pm
Leigh Road (St John’s Hill), Wimborne – 18 to 21 Sept
night work 9pm to 6am (Miles Macadam contractor)
Finish Wednesday morning
Gold Hill, Child Okeford – 19 & 20 Sept
road closed 9am to 4pm
Kings Lane, Eggardon – 21 to 23 Sept
road closed 9am to 4pm
Upton Roundabout flyover – 21 to 25 Sept
night work 9pm to 6am (Miles Macadam contractor)
Finish Sunday morning
Swannery Bridge, Weymouth – 25 to 30 Sept
night work 9pm to 6am (Miles Macadam contractor)
Finish Friday morning
High Street, Yetminster – 26 to 28 Sept
road closed 9am to 4pm
Chalky Road, Broadmayne – 29 Sept
road closed 9am to 4pm
West Link Road, Crossways – 30 Sept, 3 & 4 Oct
road closed 9am to 4pm
Road maintenance
Using a variety of surface treatments ensures that more of Dorset Council’s roads get repaired with the budget available, compared to using resurfacing alone.
Please use our online form to report highway-related issues/damage. This goes directly to the local community highways officer for assessment.
You can use our online map to view all planned roadworks across the Dorset Council area.