Dorset Road Fix 2022 – September resurfacing sites

Dorset Highways maintenance gangs are out across the council area continuing to repair road damage.

To allow this work to take place safely, the area of the road being worked on will be closed. Daytime road closures are 9am to 4pm and night work is usually from 8pm to 6am.

We will do our best to keep you updated if our schedule of work changes.

September sites

Water Knapp, Hazelbury Bryan – 30 August to 6 Sept

road closed weekdays 9am to 4pm

Lower St Alban Street & Lower St Edmund Street, Weymouth – 7 & 8 Sept

road closed 8pm to 6am

Westerhall Road, Weymouth – 8, 9, 12 & 13 Sept

road closed 8pm to 6am

West Bourton Road – 14 to 16 Sept

road closed 9am to 4pm

Leigh Road (St John’s Hill), Wimborne – 18 to 21 Sept

night work 9pm to 6am (Miles Macadam contractor)

Finish Wednesday morning

Gold Hill, Child Okeford – 19 & 20 Sept

road closed 9am to 4pm

Kings Lane, Eggardon – 21 to 23 Sept

road closed 9am to 4pm

Upton Roundabout flyover – 21 to 25 Sept

night work 9pm to 6am (Miles Macadam contractor)

Finish Sunday morning

Swannery Bridge, Weymouth – 25 to 30 Sept

night work 9pm to 6am (Miles Macadam contractor)

Finish Friday morning

High Street, Yetminster – 26 to 28 Sept

road closed 9am to 4pm

Chalky Road, Broadmayne – 29 Sept

road closed 9am to 4pm

West Link Road, Crossways – 30 Sept, 3 & 4 Oct

road closed 9am to 4pm

Road maintenance

Using a variety of surface treatments ensures that more of Dorset Council’s roads get repaired with the budget available, compared to using resurfacing alone.

Please use our online form to report highway-related issues/damage. This goes directly to the local community highways officer for assessment.

You can use our online map to view all planned roadworks across the Dorset Council area.