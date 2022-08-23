Inclusion was on the agenda at our inspiring local SEND conference

On Friday 1 July, we hosted a SEND Inclusion Conference, which was an inspiring and educational day for all. The day included fascinating key-note speeches which included Abigail Hawkins, from SENsible SENCO, and Linda Jordan, from the National Development Team for Inclusion. It was fantastic to hear from leaders in our local schools including a primary inclusion key-note speech delivered by Tamara Gulliver, Deputy CEO of St Mary’s Academy Trust and the secondary inclusion key-note speech came from Claire Huddart, Principal at Horizon Community College.

There were networking opportunities and a choice of two workshops in the afternoon, including:

Creating an autism-friendly classroom.

Emotion coaching.

Emotional-based school avoidance.

Understanding behaviours.

Gathering the voice of the child or young person.

We closed the day with some fantastic speeches from Cassidy and Theo, members of our SEND Youth Forum. Everyone was so impressed by their insight, confidence, and positivity.

Here’s some of the great feedback we received about the conference: “A really positive and valuable experience,” “Thought-provoking and inspiring,” and “Great to see other professionals along with young people, parents and schools.”

Cllr Trevor Cave, Cabinet Spokesperson for Children’s Services, said: “We want children and young people with SEND to thrive and achieve positive outcomes, and inclusion is a huge part of that. It was great to see so many people getting together to discuss inclusion and how we can make sure Barnsley is the place of possibilities for every child and young person with SEND. The shining stars of the day were our fantastic SEND Youth Forum members, Cassidy and Theo, who gave a brilliant presentation.”

“This conference is just one element of our SEND Improvement Plan and Written Statement of Action, which intends to create a culture of inclusion across Barnsley.”

Visit the SEND Local Offer webpage to learn more about SEND support in Barnsley.