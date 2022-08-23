Play area freshened up for children to enjoy

An old play area in Exeter has had new life breathed back into it following a much-needed refurbishment.

Equipment at the Summerway Play Area has been repaired and freshened up for children to enjoy in the school holidays.

The work has been carried out by the Ministry of Play on behalf of Exeter City Council.

All timbers were treated and stained and metal work painted. Rotten posts and missing steeping pods were replaced and new ropes installed. The basket swing frame was painted and new safety surfacing installed.

The refurbishment is part of a rolling programme the Council is carrying out to maintain and refresh play area equipment in various locations across the city where it is needed.