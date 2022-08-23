Track of the Week: Hudson Mohawke

For this week’s Track of the Week, we’re spotlighting Hudson Mohawke’s new track, ‘Dance Forever’. Each week we will be sharing a track, album or mix which deserves your attention. Tune in below.

<a target="_blank" href="https://hudsonmohawke.bandcamp.com/album/cry-sugar" rel="noopener">Cry Sugar by Hudson Mohawke</a>

Hudson Mohawke has returned with a brand new album, Cry Sugar. Released via Warp Records, Cry Sugar is the fourth studio album from the Glaswegian beatsmith and features some of his most diverse productions to date. Feel-good, wonky hip-hop anthems and beautiful, spiralling soundscapes are accompanied by techy dance tracks sprinkled with hardstyle – proving to be one of Hudmo‘s most immersive offerings. Although we’ve singled out one track from this record, we’d highly recommend listening to it in its entirety, from start to finish. Honourable mentions include ‘Stump’, ‘Behold’, ‘Lonely Days’ and ‘Come a Little Closer’.

