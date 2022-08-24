Clearing 2022: It gave me the chance to help support others suffering bereavement & trauma

A mature student has spoken about her Clearing experience after she successfully applied to study a healthcare degree at the University of Bedfordshire.

Having now received their A Level, T Level and BTEC results, lots of prospective students will be using Clearing to find a university and course that suits their needs and career plans. However, Clearing isn’t just for those who are only just receiving the results of their exams.

Health and Social Care student, Connie, came to study with Bedfordshire’s Faculty of Health and Social Sciences as a mature learner after making a snap decision to pursue higher education. Having considered studying a degree for a while, she discovered that the University had a Milton Keynes campus close to where she lived, so she picked up the phone and called the Clearing hotline to secure a place in time for the start of term.

Read Connie’s Q&A to find out about her Clearing journey and experience of studying at the University of Bedfordshire…