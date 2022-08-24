Council meetings for September 2022

The following Hartlepool Council meetings are scheduled for September. All meetings to take place at Hartlepool Civic Centre unless otherwise stated.

Monday 5 September

10.00am Health and Wellbeing Board

Tuesday 6 September

4.00pm Children’s Services Committee

Thursday 8 September

10.00am Audit and Governance Committee

Monday 19 September

10.00am Finance and Policy Committee

3.00pm Neighbourhood Services Committee

Tuesday 20 September

10.00am Emergency Planning Committee (to be held at the Emergency

Planning Annex, Stockton Police Station, Bishop Street, Stockton-On-

Tees)

Wednesday 21 September

10.00am Planning Committee

Tuesday 27 September

10.00am Economic Growth and Regeneration Committee

Wednesday 28 September

10.00am Children’s Strategic Partnership

Thursday 29 September

10.00am Adult and Community Based Services Committee

2.00pm Audit and Governance Committee

6.00pm Council

Friday 30 September

10.00am Licensing Committee

Members of the public are able to attend however, under the Local Government Act 1972 relating to confidential and exempt information, the public may be asked to leave the meeting on some occasions.

Additional meetings may be arranged, details of which will be displayed at the Civic Centre and www.hartlepool.gov.uk.