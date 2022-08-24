Council meetings for September 2022
The following Hartlepool Council meetings are scheduled for September. All meetings to take place at Hartlepool Civic Centre unless otherwise stated.
Monday 5 September
10.00am Health and Wellbeing Board
Tuesday 6 September
4.00pm Children’s Services Committee
Thursday 8 September
10.00am Audit and Governance Committee
Monday 19 September
10.00am Finance and Policy Committee
3.00pm Neighbourhood Services Committee
Tuesday 20 September
10.00am Emergency Planning Committee (to be held at the Emergency
Planning Annex, Stockton Police Station, Bishop Street, Stockton-On-
Tees)
Wednesday 21 September
10.00am Planning Committee
Tuesday 27 September
10.00am Economic Growth and Regeneration Committee
Wednesday 28 September
10.00am Children’s Strategic Partnership
Thursday 29 September
10.00am Adult and Community Based Services Committee
2.00pm Audit and Governance Committee
6.00pm Council
Friday 30 September
10.00am Licensing Committee
Members of the public are able to attend however, under the Local Government Act 1972 relating to confidential and exempt information, the public may be asked to leave the meeting on some occasions.
Additional meetings may be arranged, details of which will be displayed at the Civic Centre and www.hartlepool.gov.uk.