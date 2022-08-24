European fashion reflects social patterns

What a designer imagines becomes women’s, men’s, teen, and children’s fashion. Ideas, visions, and imagination turned into clothing that delight, seduce, and make purchasers feel identified. The psychology of fashion is complex and exciting; to answer “Why do we buy what we buy?” would take a book.

Garments protect us from cold and heat and express our identities. Each person has a unique taste and personal response to clothing styles. Our garments reveal our cultural and moral influences. Fashion reveals wealth. Clothing helps us group and segment people. Remarkably, a person’s wardrobe choices might reveal their opinion regarding society.

Fashion connects, divides

Fashion first separated affluent from poor. It was limited to royal courts and families associated to the state, area, or city.

In the early 1900s, fashion reached the middle class and then the people. Industrialization of the apparel business allowed women of various social origins to dress according to their budgets and within the parameters of what was approved and rejected in society.

After World War II, fashion evolved quickly to reflect the morals, circumstances, and lives of society.

Teenage fashion in Europe was influenced by American patterns, which gained ground. Rebellious men dressed up. Leather jackets and trousers formed the "Marlon Brando Look," accompanied by a female in high heels and slim fit pants or a body-hugging, narrow skirt with a luring cleavage top. The "Elizabeth Taylor" style brought many girls home trouble. These young men wore suits, white shirts, and ties. Their girls wore dresses, blouses, and petticoats under full circle skirts. Both groups couldn't agree. Fashion makes obvious who is conservative and traditional and who is exploring new terrain with a restless, adventurous spirit and desire for change.

This tendency continued until the 1960s, when two new groups in Europe could be recognised by their clothes. “Mods” in flower-printed shirts and velvet pants met “Beatniks.”

The Mods were interested in art, fashion, and trends but had no interest in politics. This group investigated society’s limits and strived to be original. The anti-materialistic Beatniks fought them by organising “Sit Ins” and protests.

Inspired by Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, and The Rolling Stones, Beatniks were anti-war activists who battled for human rights and against restrictive legislation. They might be recognised by their clothes: jeans, t-shirts, jumpers, and parkas. This was their unifying clothing style for both genders. Its simplicity was worn like a uniform. Olive green and knee-long, the parka with hood reflected the young people’s stance toward society and the Vietnam War. This attire was evident when students fought in Paris and Berlin and had little to do with American beatnik culture. This group denied it as “fashion” because fashion means “consumption,” but the Beatniks enjoyed it. Levi’s was “the jeans brand” among Beatniks in Europe. Levis jeans were pricey and exclusively sold in Europe at the time.

Past fashion’s impact today

In 1970, groups were more fragmented. Speed fashion accelerated in the 1970s and had something for all new groupings. It felt like fashion united all these varied streams, attitudes, ethics, and moral principles, or smoothed them out. Love and peace generation spread Indian dress style to Europe and America, encouraging and increasing fashion designers’ inventiveness. Long skirts and dresses, suede and jeans miniskirts, floppy hats, tunics for men and women. Bell-bottom jeans and worn-out jeans with embroidery and bright patches are a free-spirited trend that continues today.

Suede jackets in the style of American Indians with beaded décor and fringed sleeves, or embroidered blouses from many cultures, such as the Spanish Carmen Look, Torero pants for women, and Boleros formed the “Folklore Look” popular in Europe. By opening the treasure box of international fashion to young consumers, interest in other nations was aroused and tolerance was nourished, raising awareness that everyone on the planet has something to contribute and offer and that we may share the beauty of fashion. Today, ladies of all ages wear a toned-down version of the folklore look.

The Disco glitter style, influenced by “Abba” and “Grease” in 1978, proved that movies and music could set trends, much like in the 50s. The disco style was designated for weekend dancing, and many boutiques offer it as popular evening attire.