Mental Health and Wellbeing Support

If you or someone you know has been affected by the recent incidents in our city – or are struggling with any other issues – you’re not alone and help is available.

Difficult or negative experiences can impact on our mood and the type of thoughts we experience – and at times it’s easy to feel overwhelmed.

In Liverpool there is a range of support based on how you are feeling, with professional support available if you need extra help.

Under 18

If you are under 18 and need support please visit the CAMHS website.

Here you will find a range of services that support the mental health and emotional wellbeing of all children, young people and their families/carers in Liverpool.

If you need immediate help, are having thoughts of suicide, are harming yourself or have thoughts about self-harm, it’s important to tell someone. There’s help available to you 24/7

Alder Hey Crisis Care on freephone 0808 196 3550. A trained and experienced team is on hand ready to listen and offer urgent mental health support, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

There is also a free, confidential 24/7 text message support service which is available for anyone who is feeling overwhelmed or is struggling to cope – Text the word GREEN to 85258 (for under 18’s)

Over 18

The Life Rooms have centres across Liverpool and offer free confidential face to face, over the phone and online support with wellbeing.

The service is available Monday to Friday on 0151 478 6556 or visit Liferooms.org or pop into Life Rooms, Evered Ave, Liverpool L9 2AF

The Samaritans offer a free listening service and are available to anyone who wants to chat through how they are feeling. For a free, confidential chat with someone who cares, freephone 116 123 available 24/7.

Talk Liverpool offer a free service where you can chat to someone about the support that’s right for you. This could include online courses, therapies and ongoing support that will help you to feel better. Call 0151 228 2300 or visit www.talkliverpool.nhs.uk

Remember talking to a trusted family member, friend or your GP can also make a big difference

If you need to speak to someone immediately, thinking of suicide, self-harming or thinking of self-harming there’s support here for you in Liverpool.

Freephone Mersey Care NHS on 0800 145 6570.

A trained and experienced team is on hand ready to listen and offer urgent mental health support, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Text the word HEAL to 85258 – This is a free, confidential 24/7 text message support service which is available for anyone who is feeling overwhelmed or is struggling to cope.

If you don’t feel able to keep yourself safe right now call 999 or go to A&E