NCEPOD Crohn’s Disease Patient Survey

NCEPOD are running a study looking at the quality of abdominal surgical procedures in Crohn’s disease patients and are inviting people with lived experience of Crohn’s disease to have their say.

Please complete the survey if all of the following apply to you:

You are aged over 16 years old

You have been diagnosed with Crohn’s disease

You have undergone surgery for your Crohn’s disease treatment in the UK

If this describes your experience, click here to complete the survey.

NCFEPOD want you to hear about your experiences and your thoughts on how things could be improved. All views will be kept entirely confidential and anonymous.

More information can be found here. Alternatively, email [email protected].