Resident workshops – tell us how we can improve your housing service – Newsroom

Croydon Council tenants and leaseholders are being asked to get involved in helping create better council housing services for everyone.

Residents are asked to register for one of the virtual or face-to-face workshops that are running until the end of September. Workshops will last no longer than one and a half hours and are running during afternoons and evenings.

The workshops will ask for their views about Croydon’s housing services and what changes they want to see. There will also be the opportunity for people to feedback on the Residents’ Charter.

The views and feedback from residents will help the council develop its housing improvement plan.

“Our residents’ views, experiences and voices are essential to help us improve our housing services and I encourage every council tenant to get involved and join us at one of the upcoming workshops.

“Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Homes, Councillor Lynne Hale and I look forward to joining some of the workshops and hearing everyone’s views and ideas on how we can improve the service from the residents’ point of view.”

Jason Perry, Executive Mayor of Croydon

Yaw John Boateng, chair of Croydon’s Tenant and Leaseholder Panel, said: “It’s really important that Croydon’s tenants and leaseholders get involved in these workshops and have their say on what they feel is important and what needs to change in housing services.

“The sessions will also be a chance for people to give their views on the Residents’ Charter which was designed by members of the Tenant and Leaseholder Panel.”