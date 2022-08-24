Running out of things to do this summer? Visit Doncaster has you covered.

Doncaster residents and visitors alike are encouraged to use the last part of the summer holidays to experience a “summer holiday” within the city.

As part of a summer campaign, the Visit Doncaster team launched an online “summer bible,” last month, which includes:

An A-Z guide of things to do in Doncaster over the summer

A “two-days in Doncaster” itinerary

A guide to events taking place throughout the summer – including both paid and free activities.

A guide to places to stay

Weekly giveaways taking place throughout the remaining summer holidays – including a partnership giveaway scheme with national radio station Heart and via the Visit Doncaster Instagram page.

Deputy Mayor of Doncaster Council, Cllr Glyn Jones said: “We all know that as the summer drags on – entertaining the children becomes not just tiresome, but expensive too. That’s why I am encouraging anyone thinking about what next to do over the holidays to take a look at what our great city has to offer and get stuck in to a summer in Doncaster!

“Looking at the guides that have put together via the team at Visit Doncaster, there is so much taking place in just a few weeks. Did you know for instance about the Evening Bat Experience at Potteric Carr Nature Reserve. How about the Artisan Market at Doncaster Market? There is so much going on in our newly-crowned city and I encourage everyone to stop for five minutes and take a look!”

The Visit Doncaster team have also put together a 48-hour guide to exploring Doncaster, particularly for those visiting the city for the first time, which includes trips to:

Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Wool Market

Lakeside Village

Boston Park Farm

Thorne and Hatfield Moors

For further information – and to see everything the city has to offer over the remaining week of summer – visit https://www.visitdoncaster.com/news/