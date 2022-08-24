SEC Publishes Draft FY22-26 Strategic Plan for Public Comment

Washington D.C., Aug. 24, 2022 —

The Securities and Exchange Commission today released for public comment a draft strategic plan for fiscal years 2022 to 2026.

“We can’t take our leadership in capital markets for granted,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. “Technology and business models always are changing, and it is important for our agency to evolve in kind. Through the goals we’ve laid out in this strategic plan, we will continue to bring a skilled and steady hand to the capital markets of a changing world. We look forward to reviewing public comments.”

The draft strategic plan establishes three primary goals:

Protecting working families against fraud, manipulation, and misconduct;

Developing and implement a robust regulatory framework that keeps pace with evolving markets, business models, and technologies; and

Supporting a skilled workforce that is diverse, equitable, inclusive, and is fully equipped to advance agency objectives.

Among the initiatives to meet these goals, the SEC intends to enhance the use of market and industry data to prevent, detect, and prosecute improper behavior. The SEC also seeks to modernize design, delivery, and content of disclosures to investors so they can access consistent, comparable, and material information while making investment decisions.

The agency aims to update existing SEC rules and approaches to reflect evolving technologies, business models, and capital markets. To support its diversity and inclusion efforts, the SEC will focus on recruiting, training, and retaining staff with the right mix of skills, experience, and expertise.

The draft plan was prepared in accordance with the Government Performance and Results Modernization Act of 2010, which requires federal agencies to outline their missions, planned initiatives, and strategic goals for a four-year period.