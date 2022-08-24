The Drake Gives Sponsors Scholarship for Dr. Knowles’ Artist Development Course

The Drake is a legendary Laguna Beach restaurant and known for its spectacular menu, swanky interior, and nightly live jazz, blues, and R&B music. The Drake in Laguna was first created by restauranteur Alec Glasser in 2019, inspired by the old Drake Hotel in New York City, where Alec used worked as an elevator operator and bellman when he was a very young man. Offering talented performers who play nightly, and amazing cuisine just as hotel once had, The Drake restaurant’s decor and ambience take on many of the same themes as the famed Drake Hotel.

However, The Drake is more than just a restaurant. It’s also dedicated to giving back to the musical community. The mission of The Drake’s non-profit organization, The Drake Gives, is “to connect, inspire, and help under-deserved youth reach their full potential. The foundation helps provide youth with the music education, materials, and instruments they need and deserve to fuel their passions and experience the power of music.” Since its inception in December of 2021, The Drake Gives has been able to impact over 5,000 kids in public schools with music education, instruction, and instruments through fundraising events. The next event is The Drake After Dark event on December 1 at Seven Degrees in Laguna Beach. For more information visit, https://DrakeAfterDark.givesmart.com.

Entrepreneur and founder of The Drake Laguna, Alec Glasser

Alec first learned how to play the saxophone in school when he was 12. Being introduced to music at such a young age helped to shape his life in ways he never even dreamed to be possible. His motivation for creating The Drake Gives is for all kids to be able to have the same opportunity and exposure to music in their public school education and to help public schools that have specifically been affected by budget cuts.

The Drake Gives is proudly sponsoring a full scholarship for Dr. Mathew Knowles’ upcoming Artist Development course with Point Blank LA. Starting on Wednesday, October 5, Dr. Knowles will be teaching Artist Development, designed for performers and artists of all types. Artist Development is your exclusive opportunity to spend 10 amazing weeks honing your craft under the direct mentorship of an industry mastermind. Dr. Knowles, the father of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, has distilled his decades of musical knowledge and industry experience down into 10 all-important lessons on how to properly develop yourself as an artist. Receive direct feedback on your performances and powerful instruction in important areas like media training, stage presence and endurance, unshakeable practice methods, and artist branding and image development. Become a true entertainer by working directly with the manager who launched the superstar careers of Beyoncé, Solange, and Destiny’s Child, among many others.

Artist Development will cover:

The Business of Music

Defining your Artist DNA

Psychology of Artistry

Performance Evaluation & Feedback

Media Training

Developing your Artist Image

Stage Orientation

Sound, Lighting, & A/V Equipment

Becoming a True Entertainer

Vocals, Endurance, and Fitness

Developing your Stage Presence

Performance Showcase