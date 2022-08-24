What to do on A-level results day

With A-level results day today, now is the time to read this excellent piece about what to do if you do – or don’t – get the grades you expected.

Verity Law is a Senior Marketing Officer in the University of Northampton’s Schools and Colleges Liaison team. She spends time visiting schools and colleges to talk to potential students about studying at the University, so is well-placed to offer some expert advice.

Verity said: “A-level students can check the status of their university offers by signing into their UCAS Hub using their personal ID and password. This will let them know if they are in Clearing, or on their way to their firm or insurance-choice university.

“If your results aren’t what you had hoped for, and you’re now exploring your options, my message is – don’t panic. It might sound easier said than done, but you have to remember that thousands of students go to university through Clearing every year and go on to have an amazing experience.

"Each University will have a Clearing hotline or visit the Clearing section of their website.

“Before you call, make sure you have your grades, UCAS ID and personal statement to hand. At UON we have teams waiting to talk you through what our courses involve, we may also ask you some questions about why you’ve chosen the subject, which is where your personal statement comes in handy. The later you call, the higher the chance that a course will become full, so don’t leave it too late, but give yourself time to look at the University website and modules so that you know you’re calling about a course you can see yourself studying.

“Any students who call us at Northampton can apply safe in the knowledge that we have accommodation available for Clearing applicants, and we also have an Open Day on Saturday 20 August where you can speak to academic teams, meet student services and tour our campus accommodation.

“Always remember that we understand that University is a huge investment, if you’ve got a question just ask, we will probably have heard it before! We have a live Q&A taking place all day on our Instagram story*, and you can ask us a question any time 24/7 via our WhatsApp chat, so any way you would like to get in touch, we will be ready to answer your questions.

“If things have gone well, congratulations, but before you celebrate make sure that you’ve done everything you need to for your student finance and accommodation applications and read any emails your University sends so that you’re in the know on what your first term will look like.”

