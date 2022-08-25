Blackpool Illuminations part of new zero emissions truck trial



Posted on Monday 22nd August 2022

The Blackpool Council Illuminations team, is currently trialling a fully electrical 19 tonne truck as part of the Battery Electric Truck Trial (BETT).

The team have had use of the vehicle from April this year for the 12 month trial. To date the vehicle has covered 1,309 miles, seeing a reduction in carbon emissions of 1.52 tonnes compared to the regular trucks used by the team. By the end of the trial, it is estimated it will have saved 3.65 tonnes in emissions.

The new DAF Electric LF 19 tonne trucks, manufactured by Lancashire-based Leyland Trucks, can run over 100 miles daily with zero emissions on a full single charge and can be rapidly charged for quick turnaround. They are the ‘first-to-market’ fully electrical vehicles over 6 tonnes.

The trial run by DAF trucks, is funded by InnovateUK and Zero Emission Road Freight programme, involves 20 trucks on loan throughout the North West of England and will assist in gathering data on the effectiveness of the vehicles and the performance of the trucks to help inform and advise customers interested in electric trucks within relevant industries. The trial will help obtain real-time data which will be used to help promote information on roll-out of the vehicles for purchase.

The use of the vehicle is particularly relevant to Blackpool Council’s declaration on climate emergency and its aim to achieve zero carbon emissions and 100% clean energy use by 2030 – in line with the government’s targets to end the sale of non-zero emission on heavy goods vehicles for 2035. This, along with the fact that since 2020 the Blackpool Illuminations run on 100% renewable energy, all go towards reaching these targets.

This is part of one of the largest and most significant deployments of zero emission trucks in the UK to date.

Councillor Jane Hugo, Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment said:

“It is great for Blackpool Council to have the opportunity to be involved in this innovative trial and experience first-hand the progress within the electric vehicle industry and the positive impact these vehicles can make to the environment. “To know that the data we gather as part of this trial can help encourage the roll-out of these trucks and be part of the future of heavy good electric vehicles is a very positive experience. “This is also particularly poignant in regards to our Climate Action Plan to reduce our carbon footprint as a council. I hope this is a big part of electric vehicles being more widely used within the council.”



