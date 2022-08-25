

Posted on Thursday 9th February 2017

Changes coming to your bin collection service

Residents are being encouraged to sign up for a larger food waste container as rubbish collections in Bournemouth are set to change.

From 24 April the Council will introduce a new Waste and Recycling service which will see rubbish and recycling collections change to alternate weeks.

Residents will continue to use their 240 litre Big Bin for recycling and 140 litre Little Bin for rubbish which will be collected on alternate weeks: Big Bin (recycling) one week and Little Bin (rubbish) the next. These changes will also include flats with the Big Bin, Little Bin arrangements.

As part of the new service, the Council will continue to collect food waste on a weekly basis and is offering residents the opportunity to have a larger 23 litre food waste container. Alternatively, people can continue to use their 12 litre food container which will also be collected weekly.

Councillor Michael Filer, Cabinet Member for Cleansing & Waste, said; “We continue to make every effort to protect those frontline services which are valued by residents, but the scale of the savings required means we have to make changes to the way some services are delivered.

“The introduction of alternate weekly collections safeguards the waste collection service by making it sustainable in the long term. As part of the proposals, we are also making a commitment to continue with the weekly food waste collections.

“We recognise Bournemouth residents already recycle a huge amount so we hope they will be as enthusiastic about using the enhanced weekly food waste collection service. The more people who use it, the more food waste we can divert to make high quality compost and to generate electricity. By separating food waste, it also reduces the amount of money we spend on disposing of general rubbish, which means it is available for other front line services.”

Over the next two months, the Council will run an awareness campaign ahead of the changes coming into effect. Those households that will change to an alternate weekly waste collection will be sent an information pack in April.

Larger households, those with children in nappies and those who have a medical condition which generates extra waste may request an assessment for an extra rubbish bin if they meet specific criteria.

Flats with communal bins will continue to have their household waste collected on a weekly basis and the Council will reassess collections for these properties in the coming months.

Larry Austin, Service Director for Environment, said; “The waste and recycling service affects every household in the borough which is why we want to make sure we introduce these changes properly and give people all the information they need ahead of the new service starting in April.

“A leaflet detailing the bin changes, and a spring 2017 collection calendar, will be delivered to every household before collections change in April. It’s important to check carefully to find out the new arrangements for your waste and recycling collections.

“We’re also enhancing the weekly food waste collection service by offering residents the option to request a larger food waste bin. We would encourage all households to take up this offer and start to get into the habit of using the food waste collection service so that they are ready ahead of the changes to the bin collections.”

Further information and to request a food waste bin or extra rubbish bin assessment visit www.bournemouth.gov.uk/binchanges