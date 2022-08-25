City council issues statement following the untimely death of a 9-year-old girl

Following the shocking news that a 9-year-old girl was shot dead in her home in Dovecot last night, Liverpool’s Assistant Mayor, Councillor Frazer Lake has issued the following statement.

“I am horrified and heartbroken about what has happened to this young girl – her life has been taken far too soon in the most horrific of circumstances.

“The police and authorities will do everything they can to find out who carried out this atrocious attack, but I urge anyone in the community who has information about this crime to come forward and prevent more innocent people becoming victims of these crimes. Our communities and our children must come first.”