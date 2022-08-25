County Durham and Darlington – State of the art Laparoscopic operating theatre opens at University Hospital of North Durham

A successful bid for national funding means that patients

requiring laparoscopic (keyhole) surgery, will now benefit from a

new state of the art surgical theatre at University Hospital of

North Durham, which is part of County Durham and Darlington NHS

Foundation Trust. The operating theatre features some of the

latest technology and surgical equipment, and will be used

exclusively to perform laparoscopic procedures.

Mr Andrew Mishreki, Consultant Colorectal and General Surgeon,

and Trust Cancer Lead, explains; “Laparoscopic surgery has

been well evidenced over many years to improve outcomes for

patients, these include decreased post-operative pain, a speedier

recovery from surgery, fewer post-operative complications (eg wound

infections and the development of hernia’s), and a faster return to

normal activities.

“The development of laparoscopic techniques, applications

towards more surgical procedures, and advancement of surgical

technologies, has led to the widespread adoption of the

technique.”

“The operating theatre will be used predominantly for major

colorectal surgery, treating bowel cancers. Here at CDDFT we treat

a large number of bowel cancers each year, with 319 operations for

this condition alone in the past year. The vast majority of all of

these operations are completed laparoscopically.

“The theatre will also be used for other colorectal surgery,

including conditions related to inflammatory bowel disease, as well

as for complex gynaecological surgery, and general surgery.”

Malcolm Anderson, 77, retired sales manager from Belmont,

Durham, recently underwent laparoscopic surgery under the care of

Mr Mishreki, so has experienced its benefits first hand. He

says, “I was diagnosed with colon cancer on Easter Saturday,

16th April, and as with anyone receiving a cancer

diagnosis, it was a shock. But I’ve been delighted with the

care I’ve received. In the weeks following the diagnosis, I

underwent a number of tests and Mr Mishreki explained that he would

be aiming to remove all the cancer during the surgical procedure,

which I underwent on 19th May.

“Having arrived at University Hospital of North Durham at

8.30am, I was in recovery by lunchtime and was up and about very

quickly. I only have a tiny scar, around my belly button and

I’m sure this and the fact the procedure was keyhole, made it much

easier to recover. Mr Mishreki was able to remove all the

cancer meaning I was cancer free and didn’t require any further

treatment. It meant I was able to get on with all the things

my wife and I enjoy, particularly days out and planning longer

holidays, within weeks of the diagnosis. It’s marvellous that

the new laparoscopic theatre means more people like me can benefit

and new techniques can be used as they become available.

“We’re very lucky to have this opening at our local

hospital. I can’t speak highly enough of everyone involved in

my care, including the specialist nurses who continue to care for

me, offering among other things advice on diet and nutrition.”

Mr Mishreki added, “The new operating theatre will house all of

the latest innovations and technologies within the field of

laparoscopic surgery, and all will be integrated into the working

space, allowing us to offer the very latest technological advances

to our patients. The equipment is all ceiling mounted, and it will

no longer be necessary to move heavy equipment between operating

theatres – providing further efficiencies during the course of the

day.”

“Being able to develop this integrated theatre means that we are

able to free up a more traditional operating theatre, helping to

clear some of the surgical waiting list that has resulted as an

effect of the pandemic.”

“The opportunity to work with the latest technology, in an

environment tailored exactly to our needs, is also great for

recruiting the very best theatre staff and for retaining our

existing, much valued teams. We’re also delighted that one full

wall of the theatre will feature a wonderful image of Durham

Cathedral – further improving everyone’s working environment.”















