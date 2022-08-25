Foggy Furze postal voters are urged to vote promptly

With Royal Mail workers set to strike over the coming weeks, Hartlepool residents who have registered to vote by post in the upcoming Foggy Furze by-election on Thursday 8th September are being encouraged to return their postal votes as soon as possible after they receive them.



Postal voting packs will be dropping through letterboxes around Wednesday 24th August. The strike by Royal Mail workers is set for 26th and 31st August and 8th and 9th September.

Lorraine Bennison, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Electoral and Members’ Services Manager, said: “As a precaution in the light of the impending strike action, we would strongly encourage people to return their postal votes as soon as possible and not to delay.

“Anyone who hasn’t been able to return their postal vote for whatever reason also has the option of handing it in on polling day itself at one of the five polling stations in the Foggy Furze Ward between 7am and 10pm, or at the main reception at Civic Centre in Victoria Road, again between 7am and 10pm.”

The five Foggy Furze Ward polling stations are:

Oxford Road Baptist Church in Caledonian Road

Waverley Allotments in Waverley Terrace

The Scout Centre in Stockton Road

St Cuthbert’s Primary School in Stratford Road

Belle Vue Community, Sports and Youth Centre in Kendal Road

For more information contact the Elections Office on 01429 523088.