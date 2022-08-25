Improved access for residents as Croydon Healthy Neighbourhood schemes see upgrades – Newsroom

Work begins this week to improve access to seven healthy neighbourhood schemes in Croydon.

This will see the removal of full road closures on a majority of streets, allowing for much improved access for emergency services, as well as for local residents in areas where camera enforcement will replace planters.

The improvement works begin tomorrow (Wednesday 24 August) at the following Croydon Healthy Neighbourhood (CHN) schemes:

Exemption permits will also be offered to local school staff, blue badge holders and designated carers, while buses and black cabs will be automatically exempt. Applications for exemption permits can be made on the council website from 5 September.

A small number of streets will see planters replaced with lockable bollards, making them accessible for emergency service vehicles. The updated schemes will also respond directly to feedback from residents by installing much improved early warning signs.

Public engagement with residents and gathering monitoring data on the schemes’ effects is expected to start 30 September 2022 and run for up to 18 months, with a decision on their future taken before the end of that period. During the first six months, objections to the scheme can be formally submitted.

The temporary schemes were put in place in spring 2020 during the pandemic in an attempt to stop traffic cutting through residential streets and to tackle safety concerns.

Further information on the schemes can be found on the council website, where residents can also have their say.

“Since being elected I have listened to local residents to improve the temporary schemes introduced by the previous administration. These changes will open up the roads to make sure more residents have access, and to make it easier for emergency services.

“Improved signage and an exemption scheme for residents in the affected areas will mean local people can once again access their own streets, while still cutting down on rat-running”

Jason Perry, Executive Mayor of Croydon