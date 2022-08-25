Media – News – Principal and vice-chancellor to leave UHI next year

The principal vice-chancellor of the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) will step down from his position and leave UHI early next year.









Professor Todd Walker







Professor Todd Walker joined UHI in 2021 but had to work remotely from Australia for the first few months due to COVID travel restrictions.

“This has been one of the hardest professional decisions I have had to make, but in the end has been prompted by family and personal reasons,” said Professor Walker, principal and vice-chancellor.

“I sincerely appreciate having had the opportunity to lead UHI and have enjoyed immensely my time here in Scotland.”

Chair of the UHI court Alastair MacColl commended Professor Walker for his leadership and stewardship over the past two years: “Professor Walker has successfully overseen a rebranding of UHI, led UHI through the COVID pandemic and seen outstanding results in research impact and student satisfaction.

“Professor Walker’s expertise in tertiary education has been invaluable to UHI as it repositions the partnership over the past few years.”

The UHI court will make an announcement shortly on the process to replace Professor Walker.

























