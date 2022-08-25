“Our thoughts are with all Ukrainians today”, says lead Councillor





Devon County Council’s lead councillor for communities has said that he’s extremely proud of Devon’s important role in helping individuals and families who have fled Ukraine to find safety in the county.

Speaking today, Ukraine Independence Day, Cllr Roger Croad said: “Our thoughts and best wishes are with all Ukrainians today as we mark Ukraine Independence Day, and particularly for the many hundreds of individuals and families who are currently living in Devon.”

The County Council, and Devon’s eight District Councils, have been working together with wider partners in response to the government’s Homes for Ukraine programme.

All the local authorities have been helping facilitate host Devon families with individuals and families fleeing Ukraine, and working with local community groups as well as Town and Parish Councils to ensure that support is available for both hosts and guests.

Alongside organisations including CVS and Citizens Advice, local councils are united across Devon today in support of Ukraine’s Independence Day.

Since March this year, councils have worked closely with host families to welcome guests, and helping ensure that accommodation provided is suitable for their visitors.

Cllr Croad has also thanked hosts for welcoming guests into their homes.

“I am extremely proud that Devon has an important role in helping the country’s residents at this time of great need and would like to once again recognise the huge kindness and generosity of the hundreds of hosts locally who are providing shelter and safety to our guests from Ukraine.”

Activities are planned across Devon to mark the day, with events in support of Ukraine.