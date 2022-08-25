Thursday, August 25, 2022
Penrith Town Hall lit up in yellow and blue to show support for Ukraine

Eden District Council is lighting up Penrith Town Hall in yellow and blue – the colours of the Ukrainian flag – to mark Ukrainian Independence Day, Wednesday 24 August 2022.

This commemoration marks 31 years since Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union and six months since the country was invaded by Russia.

People from across the country will be showing their solidarity with Ukraine through the  #SunflowersforUkraine social campaign. With the sunflower being the national flower for Ukraine, the nation-wide campaign aims to encourage residents to show their solidarity with Ukraine through growing, crafting and sharing pictures of sunflowers for Ukrainian Independence Day.

Virginia Taylor, leader of Eden District Council, said: “I express my full support and solidarity to the Ukrainian people and to our peers in local and regional government.

“Here in Eden we have residents from Ukraine and other countries who will be fearful for their homelands, and I would like to reassure them that they are welcome here and we hope to continue to share the safety that Eden is lucky enough to enjoy.”

