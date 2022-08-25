QEH awarded for commitment to patient safety by the National Joint Registry

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn (QEH) is celebrating after being named as a National Joint Registry (NJR) Quality Data Provider after successfully completing a national programme of local data audits.

The NJR monitors the performance of hip, knee, ankle, elbow and shoulder joint replacement operations to improve clinical outcomes primarily for the benefit of patients, but also to support orthopaedic clinicians and industry manufacturers. The registry collects high quality orthopaedic data in order to provide evidence to support patient safety, standards in quality of care, and overall cost-effectiveness in joint replacement surgery. The ‘NJR Quality Data Provider’ certificate scheme was introduced to offer hospitals a blueprint for reaching high quality standards relating to patient safety and to reward those who have met registry targets.

In order to achieve the award, hospitals are required to meet a series of six ambitious targets during the audit period 2020/21. One of the targets which hospitals are required to complete is compliance with the NJR’s mandatory national audit aimed at assessing data completeness and quality within the registry.

The NJR Data Quality Audit investigates the accurate number of joint replacement procedures submitted to the registry compared to the number carried out and recorded in the local hospital Patient Administration System. The audit ensures that the NJR is collecting and reporting upon the most complete, accurate data possible across all hospitals performing joint replacement operations, including QEH.

NJR targets also include having a high level of patients consenting for their details to be included in the registry and for hospitals to demonstrate timely responses to any alerts issued by the NJR in relation to potential patient safety concerns.

Louise Notley, Director of Patient Safety at QEH, said: “Improving patient safety is of the upmost importance at QEH and something all staff take very seriously. We fully support the National Joint Registry’s work in facilitating improvement in clinical outcomes and governance for the benefit of joint replacement patients and we’re delighted to be awarded as an ‘NJR Quality Data Provider’.”

National Joint Registry Medical Director, Mr Tim Wilton, said: “Congratulations to colleagues at QEH. The Quality Data Provider Award demonstrates the high standards being met towards ensuring compliance with the NJR and is often a reflection of strong departmental efforts to achieve such status.

“Registry data provides an important source of evidence for regulators, such as the Care Quality Commission, to inform their judgements about services, as well as being a fundamental driver to inform improved quality of care for patients.”

Full details about the NJR’s Quality Data Provider certificate scheme can be found online at: https://www.njrcentre.org.uk.

About the NJR’s Quality Data Provider Award

The scheme has been devised to offer hospitals a blueprint for reaching high patient safety standards through NJR compliance and serves as a reward those who have met their targets. To gain Quality Data Provider (QPD) status for 2021/22, hospitals were required to meet six ambitious targets. The scheme benefits hospitals and ultimately future patients by recognising and rewarding best practice; increasing engagement and awareness of the importance in quality data collection and helps embed the ethos that better data informs and enables the NJR to develop improved patient outcomes.

About the National Joint Registry (NJR)

The NJR, which covers England, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man, and Guernsey, collects information on hip, knee, ankle, elbow and shoulder joint replacement surgery, across both the NHS and independent sector. Data collection began in April 2003 and data submission for NHS organisations was made mandatory from April 2011. Now with over 3.5 million procedure records, the NJR is the largest orthopaedic registry in the world with an international reputation. Recognised as a ‘global exemplar’ of an implantable medical devices registry, the NJR monitors the performance and effectiveness of joint replacement implants in different types of joint replacement surgery, in order to provide an early warning of issues relating to patient safety and improve clinical standards; thus benefiting patients, clinicians and the orthopaedic sector as a whole.

For more information about the NJR see: https://www.njrcentre.org.uk

