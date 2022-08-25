School’s thanks for cancer care

Grateful staff at an Ipswich school have raised £1,500 to say thanks for the care which East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) has given to colleagues diagnosed with cancer.

Alice Moon, Marie Clow and Jenna Witting, who work at Copleston High School, raised the money for Ipswich Hospital’s Woolverstone Unit by holding a quiz night and sponsored walk at Alton Water.

The trio arranged the events to thank the hospital for caring for several of their colleagues, including Craig Macartney, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer during lockdown.

Alice said: “The donation shows appreciation for the care and support provided by Woolverstone Ward and the oncology and radiotherapy departments at Ipswich Hospital.

“We would like to thank the Woolverstone team, along with all the oncology and radiotherapy staff who are always so positive and proactive when providing treatment.”

Craig, who is currently receiving cutting-edge immunotherapy and chemotherapy, added: “Simple blood tests, endoscopies and scans can prevent cancers from spreading while ensuring they can be proactively treated. If you have any concerns, get checked out.”

Andy Green, headteacher at Copleston, said: “Copleston has always had a positive relationship with stakeholders in our local community. The fundraising events organised by our dedicated staff are a recognition that cancer affects all our lives.”

Sandra Gosney, community fundraising manager with Colchester & Ipswich Hospitals Charity, said: “We are extremely grateful to the staff at Copleston High School for supporting the work of the Woolverstone Wing at Ipswich Hospital. This kind of recognition means a great deal to the team and enables them to provide even more support for their patients in the future.”

