Ukrainian singers to perform at Lord Mayor’s coffee morning

Singers from Ukraine are set to entertain crowds at the Lord Mayor’s Charity Coffee Morning in Exeter this Saturday (27 August).

The event takes place at Exeter’s historic Guildhall in the city’s High Street from 10am to 1pm, with all proceeds going to the Lord Mayor’s chosen charity, the Exeter Dementia Action Alliance.

There will be a chance to sample delicious homemade cakes and fresh coffee, whilst enjoying music from the Word and Voice Theatre Centre from Lviv in Ukraine, who also performed in a concert at Exeter Cathedral on Tuesday night.

Led by renowned singer and actress Natalia Polovynka, Solomiia Kyrylova and Mariia Kmit will be performing a selection of beautiful ancient spiritual songs – Irmos.

Today – Wednesday 24 August – is Independence Day of Ukraine, marking the 31st anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 1991.

The Lord Mayor of Exeter, Cllr Yolonda Henson, attended a Ukrainian Independence Day event at Poltimore House today (Wednesday 24 August).