Update from Mayor Ros Jones on Doncaster Sheffield Airport – 24 August 2022

Essentially we have been given three more weeks to set out to Peel why Doncaster Sheffield Airport should have a future life in the city and wider South Yorkshire region.

I would have wanted more time as this is a complex issue however I am grateful that our request has been listened to.

Senior officers from Doncaster Council and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority are working at pace and with intent to analyse all options to try and secure its future and save our airport.

I believe there is considerable potential at DSA and has the capacity and connectivity to be the number one airport in Yorkshire and the North-East.

