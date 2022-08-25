Whitefriargate units to be given new frontages following Historic England funding

Units in Whitefriargate are to benefit from new frontages following over £95,000 funding from Historic England.

Owned by Hull Trinity House, 1-3 Whitefriargate will be given new frontages and 9 Whitefriargate will receive a new gate.

Councillor Drake-Davis, Portfolio Holder for regeneration said: “These are landmark buildings in the city, and new frontages, kept in keeping with the building’s history, will further enhance Whitefriargate for our communities.

“The current frontages are not in keeping with the building or the heritage area, and so new frontages will make a big difference to the feel of this area of Whitefriargate.

“The work will both compliment established businesses and help attract new businesses.”

Hull City Council is determined to drive forward a major regeneration of Whitefriargate, and has secured private investment as well as funding from Historic England and the Hull and East Yorkshire LEP.

Historic England’s High Street Heritage Action Zone in Whitefriargate is investing £1.75m into projects that will revitalise the area, diversify the traditional high street offer and bring unused floor space back into use.

The Whitefriargate regeneration project includes a number of grant schemes and funding projects, for which Hull City Council is the accountable body.

Craig Broadwith, Historic England, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Hull Trinity House as they help to transform Whitefriargate. Historic England is proud to be part of this renewal, working with our partners at Hull City Council.

“The High Streets Heritage Action Zones, led by Historic England, is a government-funded initiative and designed to secure lasting improvements to our historic high streets for the communities who use them.”