Apply now – school uniform grants for new secondary school pupils

Parents of year 7 pupils eligible for a £100 discount on school uniforms have been urged to apply for their grant before the new secondary school term starts in September.

Families of around 700 children moving from primary school to secondary school this September have already received their £100 uniform discount, which is available to those qualifying for a range of benefits.

With eligible parents encouraged to apply for the grant upon receiving their offer of a school place in March, the Council is now urging those who have not yet made a claim to ensure they make the most of the support available to them.

To qualify for a £100 school uniform grant, children must live in Hackney, start secondary school this September, and live in a household receiving one of the benefits below:

Find out more and apply online .

The grant is part of an extensive package of financial support Hackney Council has made available to the borough’s most vulnerable residents to help them with the rocketing prices of everyday essentials such as food, clothes, transport and bills. Find out more .

