Brutus Gold’s Love Train rolls into Godiva Festival – Coventry City Council

This unique show will be taking place on Saturday 3 September on Godiva Festival’s Serendipity Stage.

Dig out your platform shoes and get ready to dive straight into the heart of 70’s disco with this incredible live stage show.

Headlined by the charismatic Brutus Gold, this disco experience is the perfect excuse to dress up, get down and have fun. It’s also the perfect opportunity for parents to show the kids how to really party.

You can expect an A-Z of classics, cheese and funky stuff from Abba to The Average White Band – Boney M to the Brothers Johnson – Baccara to the Bee Gees- KC & The Sunshine Band to Kool And the Gang – Labelle to Leo Sayer – Sister Sledge to Sylvester and many more!

Brutus Gold’s Love Train rolls onto the Serendipity Stage in Godiva Festival’s Family Field on Saturday 3 September. It joins a loaded family field line-up which, across the weekend, includes everything from live performances from noted children’s entertainer Nick Cope to life-sized versions of classic video games. For more on the Family Field head to www.godivafestival.com/family.

Day tickets for the Saturday are available for as little as £12.50 and a family ticket costs £35. Some tickets will be available on the door but they will more expensive. So organisers are encouraging everyone to get their tickets in advance by going to www.godivafestival.com/buytickets