Congratulations to everyone getting GCSE results

Students across Birmingham will today be getting GCSE results.

Councillor Karen McCarthy, cabinet member for children, young people and families, sent them all a message of congratulations.

“I know the last few years have been really challenging due to the pandemic and you have all worked incredibly hard in difficult circumstances. I wish you all the best of luck and hope you get the results you hope for.

“Many of you will be staying on at the same school or going to sixth form college, while others will be choosing a different type of further education.

“Whether you are going on to study for A-levels, BTECs or similar qualifications, or vocational qualifications such as apprenticeships or a job with training, good luck for the years ahead.

“If you haven’t got the results you were hoping for, try not to worry; talk to your school or college as they can offer advice.

“So thank you to everyone who has supported you to get here; teachers, support staff, parents and carers, and of course your friends.

“Well done and enjoy what’s left of the summer!”