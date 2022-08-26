County Durham and Darlington – August Bank Holiday pharmacy opening hours for County Durham and Tees Valley (1)
Please see below the pharmacy opening hours in County Durham and
Tees Valley for Monday 28 August 2022.
County Durham
Bishop Auckland
Asda Pharmacy (Bishop Auckland) 10:00-16:00
South Church Road, Bishop Auckland, County Durham DL14 7LB
01388 600210
Boots Pharmacy (Bishop Auckland) 09:00-17:30
8 Bishop Auck Shop Park, Tindale Crescent, Bishop Auckland,
County Durham DL14 9FA
01388 665183
Consett
Station Road Pharmacy (Consett) 11:00-16:00
9 Station Road, Consett, County Durham DH8 5RL
01207 588239
Durham
Boots Pharmacy (Market Place, Durham) 10:00-16:00
2/5 Market Place, Co Durham DH1 3NB
0191 3842213
Gilesgate
Tesco Pharmacy (Dragon Lane, Gilesgate) 09:00-13:00
Dragon Lane, Durham, County Durham DH1 2XQ
0345 6779201
Newton Aycliffe
Tesco Pharmacy (Newton Aycliffe) 09:00-13:00
Greenwell Road, Newton Aycliffe, County Durham DL5 4DH
0345 6779799
Peterlee
Asda Pharmacy (Peterlee) 10:00-16:00
Asda Stores Ltd, Surtees Road, Peterlee, County Durham SR8
5HA
0191 5878510
Pity Me
Boots Pharmacy (Arnison Retail Centre, Pity Me) 10:00-17:00
Unit B, Arnison Centre Retail Park, Pity Me, Durham DH1 5GB
0191 3869618
Seaham
Asda Pharmacy (Seaham) 10:00-16:00
Byron Place, South Terrace, Seaham, County Durham SR7 7HN
0191 5136219
Spennymoor
Asda Pharmacy (Spennymoor) 10:00-16:00
St Andrew’s Lane, Spennymoor, County Durham DL16 6QB
01388 824510
St Helen Auckland
Tesco Pharmacy (Bishop Auckland) 09:00-13:00
St Helen Auckland Industrial Estate, Bishop Auckland, County
Durham DL14 9AB
0345 0269626
Stanley
Asda Pharmacy (Stanley) 10:00-16:00
Front Street, Stanley, Co Durham DH9 0NB
01207 288810
Tees Valley
Billingham
Tesco Pharmacy (Leeholme Road, Billingham) 09:00-13:00
Leeholme Road, Billingham, Cleveland TS23 3TA
0345 6779770
Darlington
Asda Pharmacy (Darlington) 10:00-16:00
Whinbush Way, Darlington, County Durham DL1 3RB
01325 373410
Boots Pharmacy (Northgate, Darlington) 09:00-17:30
47-53 Northgate, Darlington, County Durham DL1 1TT
01325 465644
Cockerton Pharmacy (Darlington) 09:00-12:00
5 West Auckland Road, Cockerton, Darlington, County Durham DL3
9EJ
01325 484828
Morrisons Pharmacy (Morton Park, Darlington) 10:00-16:00
Morton Park Way, Darlington DL1 4PJ
01325 383 181
Hartlepool
Asda Pharmacy (Hartlepool) 10:00-16:00
Asda Superstore, Marina Way, Hartlepool, Cleveland TS24 0XR
01429 239010
Boots Pharmacy (Marina Way, Hartlepool) 08:30-18:00
Anchor Retail Park, Marina Way, Hartlepool TS24 0XR
01429 224068
Middlesbrough
Boots Pharmacy (The Cleveland Centre, Middlesbrough)
09:00-17:00
88-90 Linthorpe Road, The Cleveland Centre, Middlesbrough,
Cleveland TS1 2JZ
01642 249616
Tesco Pharmacy (Coulby Newham) 09:00-13:00
Parkway Centre, Coulby Newham, Middlesbrough TS8 0TJ
0345 6779878
Redcar
Boots Pharmacy (Redcar) 10:00-16:00
33-35 High Street, Redcar, Cleveland TS10 3BZ
01642 482172
Tesco Pharmacy (Redcar) 09:00-13:00
West Dyke Road, Redcar TS10 2AA
0345 677 9836
South Bank
Asda Pharmacy (North Street, Middlesbrough) 10:00-16:00
2 North Street, South Bank, Middlesbrough TS6 6AB
01642 443810
Boots Pharmacy (Cleveland Retail Park, Middlesbrough)
10:30-16:30
Cleveland Retail Park, Skippers Lane, Middlesbrough TS6 6UX
01642 465058
Tesco Pharmacy (Trunk Road, Eston) 09:00-13:00
8 Trunk Road, Eston, Middlesbrough TS6 9QH
0345 6701946
Stockton-On-Tees
Asda Pharmacy (Portrack Lane, Stockton-on-Tees) 10:00-16:00
Asda Superstore, Portrack Lane, Stockton-On-Tees TS18 2PB
01642 623300
Thornaby
Asda Pharmacy (Thornaby) 10:00-16:00
Allensway, Thornaby, Stockton On Tees, Cleveland TS17 9EN
01642 768410
Boots Pharmacy (Teesside Retail Park, Thornaby) 09:00-17:00
Unit 21B,Goodwood Square, Teeside Retail Park, Stockton-On-Tees
TS17 7BW
01642 605956
Morrisons Pharmacy (Teesside Retail Park, Thornaby)
10:00-16:00
Teesside Retail Park, Thornaby, Stockton-On-Tees, Cleveland TS17
7BP
01642 607074