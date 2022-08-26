Friday, August 26, 2022
County Durham and Darlington – August Bank Holiday pharmacy opening hours for County Durham and Tees Valley (1)

Please see below the pharmacy opening hours in County Durham and
Tees Valley for Monday 28 August 2022.

 

County Durham

Bishop Auckland

Asda Pharmacy (Bishop Auckland) 10:00-16:00

South Church Road, Bishop Auckland, County Durham DL14 7LB

01388 600210

 

Boots Pharmacy (Bishop Auckland) 09:00-17:30

8 Bishop Auck Shop Park, Tindale Crescent, Bishop Auckland,
County Durham DL14 9FA

01388 665183

 

Consett

Station Road Pharmacy (Consett) 11:00-16:00

9 Station Road, Consett, County Durham DH8 5RL

01207 588239

 

Durham

Boots Pharmacy (Market Place, Durham) 10:00-16:00

2/5 Market Place, Co Durham DH1 3NB

0191 3842213

 

Gilesgate

Tesco Pharmacy (Dragon Lane, Gilesgate) 09:00-13:00

Dragon Lane, Durham, County Durham DH1 2XQ

0345 6779201

 

Newton Aycliffe

Tesco Pharmacy (Newton Aycliffe) 09:00-13:00

Greenwell Road, Newton Aycliffe, County Durham DL5 4DH

0345 6779799

 

Peterlee

Asda Pharmacy (Peterlee) 10:00-16:00

Asda Stores Ltd, Surtees Road, Peterlee, County Durham SR8
5HA

0191 5878510

 

Pity Me

Boots Pharmacy (Arnison Retail Centre, Pity Me) 10:00-17:00

Unit B, Arnison Centre Retail Park, Pity Me, Durham DH1 5GB

0191 3869618

 

Seaham

Asda Pharmacy (Seaham) 10:00-16:00

Byron Place, South Terrace, Seaham, County Durham SR7 7HN

0191 5136219

 

Spennymoor

Asda Pharmacy (Spennymoor) 10:00-16:00

St Andrew’s Lane, Spennymoor, County Durham DL16 6QB

01388 824510

 

St Helen Auckland

Tesco Pharmacy (Bishop Auckland) 09:00-13:00

St Helen Auckland Industrial Estate, Bishop Auckland, County
Durham DL14 9AB

0345 0269626

 

Stanley

Asda Pharmacy (Stanley) 10:00-16:00

Front Street, Stanley, Co Durham DH9 0NB

01207 288810

 

Tees Valley

 

Billingham

Tesco Pharmacy (Leeholme Road, Billingham) 09:00-13:00

Leeholme Road, Billingham, Cleveland TS23 3TA

0345 6779770

 

Darlington

Asda Pharmacy (Darlington) 10:00-16:00

Whinbush Way, Darlington, County Durham DL1 3RB

01325 373410

 

Boots Pharmacy (Northgate, Darlington) 09:00-17:30

47-53 Northgate, Darlington, County Durham DL1 1TT

01325 465644

 

Cockerton Pharmacy (Darlington) 09:00-12:00

5 West Auckland Road, Cockerton, Darlington, County Durham DL3
9EJ

01325 484828

 

Morrisons Pharmacy (Morton Park, Darlington) 10:00-16:00

Morton Park Way, Darlington DL1 4PJ

01325  383 181

 

Hartlepool

Asda Pharmacy (Hartlepool) 10:00-16:00

Asda Superstore, Marina Way, Hartlepool, Cleveland TS24 0XR

01429 239010

 

Boots Pharmacy (Marina Way, Hartlepool) 08:30-18:00

Anchor Retail Park, Marina Way, Hartlepool TS24 0XR

01429 224068

 

Middlesbrough

Boots Pharmacy (The Cleveland Centre, Middlesbrough)
09:00-17:00

88-90 Linthorpe Road, The Cleveland Centre, Middlesbrough,
Cleveland TS1 2JZ

01642 249616

 

Tesco Pharmacy (Coulby Newham) 09:00-13:00

Parkway Centre, Coulby Newham, Middlesbrough TS8 0TJ

0345 6779878

 

Redcar

Boots Pharmacy (Redcar) 10:00-16:00

33-35 High Street, Redcar, Cleveland TS10 3BZ

01642 482172

 

Tesco Pharmacy (Redcar) 09:00-13:00

West Dyke Road, Redcar TS10 2AA

0345 677 9836

 

South Bank

Asda Pharmacy (North Street, Middlesbrough) 10:00-16:00

2 North Street, South Bank, Middlesbrough TS6 6AB

01642 443810

 

Boots Pharmacy (Cleveland Retail Park, Middlesbrough)
10:30-16:30

Cleveland Retail Park, Skippers Lane, Middlesbrough TS6 6UX

01642 465058

 

Tesco Pharmacy (Trunk Road, Eston) 09:00-13:00

8 Trunk Road, Eston, Middlesbrough TS6 9QH

0345 6701946

 

Stockton-On-Tees

Asda Pharmacy (Portrack Lane, Stockton-on-Tees) 10:00-16:00

Asda Superstore, Portrack Lane, Stockton-On-Tees TS18 2PB

01642 623300

 

Thornaby

Asda Pharmacy (Thornaby) 10:00-16:00

Allensway, Thornaby, Stockton On Tees, Cleveland TS17 9EN

01642 768410

 

Boots Pharmacy (Teesside Retail Park, Thornaby) 09:00-17:00

Unit 21B,Goodwood Square, Teeside Retail Park, Stockton-On-Tees
TS17 7BW

01642 605956

 

Morrisons Pharmacy (Teesside Retail Park, Thornaby)
10:00-16:00

Teesside Retail Park, Thornaby, Stockton-On-Tees, Cleveland TS17
7BP

01642 607074








