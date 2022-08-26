Cromer Pier lights up green for St John’s Day

Date published: 24th June 2021

On the evening of 24 June, all over the country, more than 100 well-known buildings and landmarks will be lit up in green in support of national healthcare and first aid charity, St John Ambulance, including our own Cromer Pier.

24 June is St John’s Day, a focal point of the charity’s annual calendar of activity, when the team of volunteers and staff reflect on the past 12 months and plan for future work in communities around the country. Due to COVID-19, St John has had to mark St John’s Day in different ways from usual, and North Norfolk District Council is pleased to take part in the ‘Light it Green’ initiative to show our support. At the same time, the work of the charity and its volunteers is also being highlighted through their new campaign, ‘Ask Me’, which focuses on many stories that tell of the lives saved and positively changed by first aid and St John.

Cllr Sarah Bütikofer, Leader of NNDC, commented: “The Council is delighted to be able to support St John people as they continue to work on the NHS vaccination programme, respond to the pandemic, and start returning to event duties and providing first aid training.”

Mick Messinger, Chancellor of the Priory of England and the Islands of the Order of St John, said: “For the second year running, it will be wonderful to see so many buildings lit up in green on 24 June to help us celebrate St John’s Day and we’re immensely grateful to the owners and custodians who agreed for this to happen. The contribution and participation of so many people around the country has made St John’s Day 2021 another memorable day and we hope many people will be prompted to ask us how our work has had a positive impact on the lives of others.”

Support the charity through fundraising, at Go Green to Save Lives.

More detail about St John’s new ‘Ask Me’ campaign.