Dr Janet Rose and Julia Gaskell Awarded ‘Infant Parent Mental Health’ Fellowship from the University of Massachusetts

Principal Dr Janet Rose and Head of Agency, Consultancy and Training Julia Gaskell have accepted the title of Fellow to the University of Massachusetts Boston as part of their ‘Infant Parent Mental Health Fellowship’ programme. As part of their fellowship, Dr Janet and Julia will engage in an eighteen-month hybrid in person and remote learning training course, which includes six ‘intensive’ weekend lectures on early years mental health development over in the USA.

The ‘Infant Parent Mental Health’ fellowship aims to integrate innovative early years mental health research into the fellow’s current working environments.

This will surely mean big things for Norland; already pioneering modern early years research, such exposure to cutting edge child mental health studies will be essential for Norlander’s past and present duties over their charges.

Based in the Department of Psychiatry, Lifeline for Families Centre at the University of Massachusetts, the programme is strategically designed to increase the quality of child mental health services provided by care givers. At the end of their course, Janet and Julia will be awarded a postgraduate certificate in ‘Infant-Parent Mental Health’ from the University.