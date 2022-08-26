Final weekend for Jacob’s Well vaccination centre

Bradford’s Jacob’s Well vaccination centre will be finishing this weekend (27 August) as the covid-19 vaccination programme moves to its next phase.

The NHS will be starting to offer autumn boosters from next month which will be available at a range of community-based healthcare sites across Bradford district and Craven. This will include hospitals, GP services and pharmacies, as well as pop-up clinics in the heart of local communities. The move to more community-based sites aims to make it as easy and convenient as possible for people to access vaccinations in their local communities.

Jacob’s Well opened at the height of the pandemic in February 2021, as part of the drive to get people vaccinated as quickly as possible. Over the last eighteen months, alongside other services, the team of staff and volunteers have helped deliver thousands of covid jabs and played a key role in protecting local people. The Jacob’s Well site will now revert back to a car park.

The vaccination service in the Broadway shopping centre, run with support from Rimmington pharmacy, will also be finishing on 31 August. However, vaccinations will continue to be available at the pharmacy’s Bridge Street location and from other services across the district.

Phil Hubbard, Director of Nursing, Professions and Care Standards for Bradford District Care NHS Foundation, said: “At its peak, the centre was giving over 1,200 covid jabs a day, seven days a week, and thanks to everyone involved, we’ve helped to protect thousands of people. As we learn to live with covid and move to the next phase, we’ll be offering more options to get jabs across existing healthcare facilities. I want to give a huge thanks to all the staff, volunteers and partners who’ve played their part in running the Jacob’s Well and Broadway sites, that’s made a significant difference to the health of our local communities. It wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication, commitment and support of those involved.”

Sarah Muckle, Director of Public Health at Bradford Council, commented: “I’d like to thank the thousands of people who came forward for their vaccinations and all those involved in the centre, working hard to keep our communities safe. We know that covid is still with us and I’d urge those who are invited for boosters, particularly those who are offered both flu and covid jabs, to take up the offer when invited. Those needing both vaccinations are at greatest risk of developing health complications from flu or covid, so it’s important that we strengthen their protection over winter.”

First, second and third doses are still available at centres across the district for anyone who needs them. People can book an appointment or find their nearest walk-in service by visiting www.nhs.uk/CovidVaccination or calling the National Booking Service on 119.