GCSE Results 2022 | MK College

On GCSE results day, Milton Keynes College Group has bucked the trend of national achievement rates delivering success for hundreds of students in MK. The College’s GCSE results have kept pace with last year despite a predicted national fall of 5-10%, with an achievement rate of over 82%. This is particularly impressive, given that many students taking the exams at the College will have previously not achieved a pass grade.

More than 360 students achieved high GCSE results (grade 4-9) and the College Group’s overall success is also predicted to be strong this year, expecting to outperform last year’s achievements.

Sally Alexander, Deputy CEO and Group Principal of Milton Keynes College Group, said: “We’re delighted with today’s GCSE results; they’re a fantastic reflection of our students’ hard work and commitment. And more than 360 students have manged to achieve a grade 4 or higher, which is fantastic for them.

“For some of our learners, stepping into their first in-person exams since before the pandemic has been a real challenge, which they’ve overcome through their own resilience and the support of their talented and dedicated teachers.”

Asina Aweys, received an 8 in GCSE Maths and the highest marks in the College, commented: “I loved my time at Milton Keynes College. The teachers were so supportive, I couldn’t have achieved an 8 without them. My teacher Hayley was amazing and spent extra time with me when needed. I’ve achieved my Level 1 in Applied Science and will be

continuing with Level 2 at another college as my family have moved. I hope to go on and study at university after that”.

The College is working hard with current and prospective students to ensure they have a place on the right course for September. All students who had previously received an offer will be guaranteed a place on a course. For those students still considering their options, the College will be holding pre-booked Advisory Day appointments from today, right up until 7 September.

For more information and to book an appointment visit https://mkcollege.ac.uk/events/advisorydays