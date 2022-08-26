GCSE results success for Hartlepool students

Early indications suggest that young people in Hartlepool have achieved some very good GCSE grades this year despite the challenges that they have been faced with over the last two years as a result of the COVID pandemic.

Students across the country have had learning disrupted and, in some cases, have accessed lessons for periods of time remotely, particularly at the height of the pandemic. Despite this, Hartlepool students have worked through these challenges and this is reflected in the results.

Amanda Whitehead, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Assistant Director (Education), said: “Students and teachers faced huge challenges in preparing for GCSEs this year as a result of the impact of COVID during the last two years and disrupted education.

“In spite of this, early indications suggest that overall our students have done well, particularly in English and Maths. Individually we are seeing some very successful outcomes for Hartlepool students.

“Early indications in Hartlepool suggest that we have seen an increase in English and maths at both Grade 4+ and Grade 5+.

“These GCSE outcomes mean that more of our young people will be able to study the subjects they want to in our sixth forms or colleges, or start the training courses or apprenticeships they want to do.”

Councillor Jim Lindridge, Chair of the Council’s Children’s Services Committee, said: “Many congratulations to all the students who have sat this year’s GCSEs and the teachers, parents and carers who have given them so much support and encouragement.

“A lot of very hard work, commitment and mental resolve has gone into reaching this point today, especially in the face of the substantial additional pressures brought on by the pandemic.

“I am very pleased to see that at this early stage it appears that Hartlepool students have done so well in English and in mathematics – these are key skills that our young people will need to access further education or training.

“I wish all this year’s students good luck and every success in the future.”