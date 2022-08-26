Let’s save energy together | HBC newsroom

Do you want to save on your energy bill and generate your own clean electricity? Having your own solar panels could be the way forward.

Halton Borough Council is working in partnership with Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and independent experts iChoosr to launch Solar Together, a group-buying scheme for solar panels to help residents cut energy bills and carbon emissions.

This innovative scheme will enable home-owners to buy solar panels and battery storage, helping them to cut their energy costs while also reducing their carbon emissions. There is also an option to have electric vehicle charging points fitted.

Solar Together Liverpool City Region (www.solartogether.co.uk/lcr ) will help homeowners feel confident that they are paying the right price for a high-quality installation from pre-approved installers. The scheme is also open to small and medium-sized enterprises and places of worship.

The project builds on four years of successful Solar Together programmes run across the UK. To date Solar Together has delivered over 7,000 installations and over 130,000 tonnes of avoided lifetime carbon emissions.

Halton residents can now join the group-buying scheme which offers solar panels with optional battery storage and Electric Vehicle charging points, as well as retrofit battery storage for residents who have already invested in solar panels and are looking to get more from the renewable energy they generate as well as increase their independence from the grid.

Cllr Phil Harris, the Council’s portfolio holder for Climate Change, said: “’In addition to securing funding for homes in social housing or private ownership which are the least energy efficient, the Council is also seeking support, such as this solar scheme, for other home owners who otherwise won’t qualify for some schemes.

‘’Everyone is feeling the pinch from energy costs this year and we will continue to look into a range of options to try and help Halton residents with energy efficiency. The government still needs to do more though and help address other issues that are slowing down retrofitting homes or allowing new builds to be constructed to outdated energy efficiency standards.’’

How does the scheme work?

Householders can register online to become part of the group for free and without obligation.

Pre-approved UK solar PV suppliers participate in an auction on 27 September. They are able to offer competitive pricing as the volume and geographic concentration makes it possible for them to realise greater efficiencies, which they pass on with lower prices for installations.

After the auction, registered households will be emailed a personal recommendation which is specific to the details they submitted in their registration.

If they choose to accept their recommendation, the specifics of their installation will be confirmed with a technical survey after which a date can be set for the installation of their solar PV system.

Telephone and email helpdesks are on-hand throughout the whole process which, together with information sessions, will allow households to make an informed decision in a safe and hassle-free environment.

To find out more and to register:

https://solartogether.co.uk/lcr

For Frequently Asked Questions:

https://solartogether.co.uk/ichoosr/faq

Or contact:

lcr@solartogether.co.uk

Call: 0800 285 1452. Mon-Fri, 8am-5pm