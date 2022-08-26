M5 Junction 10 Statutory Consultation Report published

The report provides an in-depth explanation of how the statutory consultation was carried out and how the responses received have been analysed and considered, along with an overview of the effectiveness of the consultation and an outline of the next steps for the proposed scheme. It has been published as part of the Council’s requirements for communicating with stakeholders and the public. An accompanying audio guide has also been produced. This provides an overview of the consultation and headline results.

The statutory consultation ran for 10 weeks from 8 December 2021 until 15 February 2022. The purpose of the consultation was to gather feedback on the three proposed scheme elements: improvements to Junction 10; the West Cheltenham Link Road (including Withybridge Lane); and widening of the A4019 Tewkesbury Road (including Gallagher Retail Park junction). A total of 579 survey responses were received during the consultation period, with 74% of survey respondents agreeing or strongly agreeing with the proposed improvements to M5 Junction 10.

In response to the views provided throughout the consultation and the feedback survey, the Council has made the following changes to their scheme proposals:

Allowing right turns off the A4019 at the Gallagher Retail Park junction.

Keeping Withybridge Lane open, understanding that respondents do not want access restricted.

Extending the segregated footway and cycleway on the A4019 and Junction 10 (within our scheme boundary).

Rearrangement of proposed new junction locations on the A4019, addressing residents’ concerns around safety and access.

Keeping access open for people and livestock under the River Chelt bridge.

Cllr David Gray, Cabinet Member for Environment and Planning, said: “The results of our statutory consultation show strong support for the need for our scheme. In response to the views provided during our consultation and through our feedback survey, we have listened to what you have said. Your feedback has helped us to understand what you feel will work well and where we can make improvements to our design. We will continue to work with stakeholders and the local community as we progress our scheme design.”

The statutory consultation was required under Part 5 of the Planning Act 2008, due to the scheme being categorised as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP). Under the Planning Act 2008, the Council will be required to make an application to the Secretary of State for Transport for a Development Consent Order (DCO). The Statutory Consultation Report will feed into a DCO Consultation Report, to be submitted as part of the Council’s DCO application. This will provide greater detail of the Council’s responses to feedback received and explain any changes made or not made in response. The DCO application is planned for submission to the Planning Inspectorate in early 2023.

To read the Statutory Consultation Report and view the accompanying audio guide, go to www.gloucestershire.gov.uk/J10 where you can also sign up for email updates on the scheme.