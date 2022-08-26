Mole Valley District Council appoints landscape architect Allen Scott to develop and progress proposals for the Riverside Park, a key site of Transform Leatherhead

Mole Valley District Council (MVDC) can confirm that Allen Scott Ltd has been chosen as the landscape architect to take forward the plans for the Riverside Park, a key project of the Transform Leatherhead regeneration programme.

The recent procurement process resulted in the submission of several competitive bids which were subsequently evaluated and moderated.

The evaluation involved assessing detailed responses to a number of quality questions which focused on experience, resource, delivery, engagement and added value.

The successful bid from Allen Scott demonstrated extensive experience of working on a number of key landscape design projects with very similar considerations and challenges to the Riverside Park.

MVDC and Allen Scott will now be agreeing an engagement strategy with opportunities for stakeholders to participate in workshops and other consultation activities as the project progresses.

Councillor Keira Vyvyan-Robinson, MVDC Cabinet Member for Projects, said: “I am thrilled that we have taken yet another significant step forward for Transform Leatherhead, with the appointment of experienced landscape architects Allen Scott. The proposals to develop a Riverside Quarter will rejuvenate this part of town, creating a welcoming area for residents and visitors to enjoy.” For further information on the Riverside Quarter please see the Transform Leatherhead website.