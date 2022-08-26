Planned reopening of Blackpool Post Office at new location



Posted on Tuesday 2nd March 2021

Azim Shaikh – New Post Master at Talbot Road Post Office

The Post Office is to reopen a replacement for Blackpool Post Office at a newly opening cards and stationery shop at 2B Bickerstaffe Square, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 3AZ.

Move to 2B Bickerstaffe Square, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 3AZ

New cards, gifts and stationery store

Very experienced family of Postmasters to take on new branch

Later closing

Convenient, quick service, modern retail environment

Customers of main UK banks can access accounts at new branch

Services include bill payment, cash withdrawals and foreign currency, postage, home shopping collections and returns

The branch will be known as Talbot Road Post Office and it is due to open on Monday 19 April at 1.00pm.

WHSmith made the difficult decision to close its store at 12-16 Bank Hey Street, Blackpool, where Blackpool Post Office was based, in January.

A new Postmaster has been appointed to offer Post Office services in a new location in Blackpool. The new operator is award-winning Postmaster Azim Shaikh, who already is Postmaster for Whalley.

After discussions between Blackpool Council and Postmaster Azim Shaikh, a lease has now been signed for the relocation to a 1,055 sq ft (98 sq m) retail unit on the ground floor of the council’s town centre headquarters at Bickerstaffe House, opposite Blackpool North rail station. Blackpool-based commercial property consultants Duxburys acted on behalf of the council.

Mr Shaikh said,

“We are delighted to secure the unit at Bickerstaffe House, retaining a centrally located position within the town. A Post Office is the heart of a community, and it’s vital that the local community can continue to access essential post office services, as the branch acts as a lifeline to many local residents. “We listen to what our customers want and offer a vibrant business such as banking services, click and collect and dry cleaning services. We are investing in a quality finish for the unit and aim to provide an inviting space and a warm, friendly welcome. Initially we will open with four members of staff but will do our best to take on more staff as we become more established in the coming months. “We are thankful to Blackpool Council for helping us to secure the new unit which is an excellent fit for us and we’re thrilled to be a part of an exciting new development at Talbot Gateway that will unfold around us over the next few years.”

This new location is near Sainsbury’s and other shops. The premises were built in 2014 and there is 30 minutes free parking and paid parking close by with disabled bays.

Azim Shaikh and his two brothers will also be involved with this new branch in Blackpool. Fazail Shaikh is the Postmaster for Colne and Ramiz Shaikh is the Postmaster for Skipton Road, Colne. Together they already run three very successful Post Offices in Lancashire. They have 25 years retail experience and 15 years of Post Office experience.

Azim Shaikh was selected out of six other contenders to run the branch. Mr Shaikh has also been nominated for best small business of the year in the Ribble Valley, with a 5 star Google rating and excellent customer reviews.

He also won the Post Office’s ‘We’re Stronger Together’ regional awards for the North of England region this year in the Local Hero category for his charitable work during the coronavirus whilst ensuring that his branch remained fully open.

The new opening hours for Talbot Road Post Office will be Monday to Saturday: 9.00am to 5.30pm. This is an extra 30 minutes of Post Office service a day than previously.

There will be three serving positions, which will be a mixture of one screened and one open plan, with a Post Office serving point provided for use at the retail counter and available during shop opening hours.

The new branch will employ one full and three part time workers.

Kenny Lamont, Post Office Network Provision Manager, said:

“We are delighted to be restoring Post Office services to central Blackpool as we know how important a Post Office is to residents and businesses. The Postmaster has worked closely with Blackpool Council to find great new premises, which are very conveniently located.”

Cllr Mark Smith, Cabinet Member for Business Enterprise and Job Creations said:

“The Post Office is a welcome addition to Talbot Gateway, which is undergoing radical redevelopment over the next two years. Easy access to Post Offices services are fundamentally important to our local residents and so well done to the team who have been able to secure the unit ready for an April opening.”

Until the new branch is ready alternative Post Offices include:

Revoe Post Office, 43 Central Drive, Blackpool, FY1 5DS

Whitegate Drive Post Office, 27 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9AA

Whilst the decision has already been made to open the branch, to restore service as soon as possible, we are now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the move. We are looking for feedback on access and the service offer at the new location.

The consultation will close on 13 April 2021. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 237405.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.



