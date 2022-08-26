Students praise Postgraduate Research Support at Northampton

Postgraduate researchers have praised the experience and support they have received from the University of Northampton in a national satisfaction survey.

The Postgraduate Research Survey (PRES) 2022 is organised by Advance HE, and invites research students on a doctoral or research master’s course to comment on their programme, learning and supervision. This year the University of Northampton has been ranked in the top 10 in every aspect of its provision.

Highlights include a top three position for progression (focusing on the induction that new researchers receive, and how well they understand what is required on the programme) and 4th for research culture. Those students surveyed also overwhelmingly praised the support they received from the University throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Cathy Smith, Dean of Research, Impact and Innovation at the University of Northampton said: “The role of postgraduate research is vital as it opens doors not only to new career opportunities, but new realms of knowledge, innovation and impact.

“These results are testimony to the value we place on supporting our students to succeed.”

Prof Matthew McCormack, Head of the Graduate School added: “We take the PRES really seriously, as it is important to know what we are doing well and what we can improve. It is great to hear our postgraduate researchers tell us that they have such a positive experience of studying at UON.”

The University of Northampton has around 360 postgraduate research students, from all over the world. They are studying on PhD, Professional Doctorate and MPhil programmes, and are working in a wide range of research areas across the university.

Learn more about postgraduate research at the University of Northampton.