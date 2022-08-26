Tap into free advice at ‘must-see’ event for people letting property

Advice, exhibitions and informative talks on all aspects of property management are available at a free event in Exeter next month.

The Renting Minefield 2022 takes place at Exeter Racecourse on Thursday 22 September and is a must for all private landlords, letting agents and anyone involved in letting property.

The free event is sponsored by EDF and supported by the National Residential Landlords Association and will host exhibitions from specialist companies covering all aspects of property management, energy efficiency, as well as support organisations available to help smooth the tenancy pathway. There will be a range of experts on hand to answer any questions.

The event includes a number of helpful bite-size talks with a focus on energy efficiency, accessing finance for retrofit projects, updates on recent policy and legislation changes and financial advice.

Doors open at 5.00pm for networking opportunities and refreshments, with presentations starting from 6.00pm. There is free parking on site.

To book a place at this free event go to the Eventbrite website at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-renting-minefield-energy-efficiency-the-world-law-is-changing-tickets-368315851627