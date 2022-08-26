There is still time to apply for free trees





There’s just over a month left to apply for free trees.

We are offering free packs of trees to landowners and communities within Devon, thanks to the Emergency Tree Fund granted by The Woodland Trust.

Each pack will contain 45 trees, comprising three types of native broadleaved tree commonly found throughout the county.

A total of 3,150 trees were planted by landowners across Devon who took part in the scheme last year, which also supported The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. This year’s scheme will also be recognised as part of Devon’s contribution to the Queen’s Green Canopy.

Landowners who are interested in taking part in the scheme, in order to establish a small copse or extend an existing woodland, need an area of around 400m sq to plant 45 trees.

Applications need to be made online before Tuesday 27 September and tree packs will be delivered in time to be planted in National Tree Week at the end of November.

Councillor Andrea Davis, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, said: “We’d like to remind landowners that there’s still time to take up this offer to apply for free trees through this scheme, ahead of this year’s planting season. Last year’s take up was excellent and we’re aiming for even more trees to be planted this year. “Providing trees through the Emergency Tree Fund can help replace the ash trees that have been lost due to ash dieback, while also supporting wildlife habitats and helping to soak up carbon as part of our efforts to tackle climate change.”

To find out more about the scheme and how to apply for free trees, please visit Emergency Tree Fund – Environment (devon.gov.uk)

We and the Woodland Trust are also supporting the Saving Devon’s Treescapes initiative. Run by the Devon Wildlife Trust on behalf of the Devon Ash Dieback Resilience Forum and with assistance from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, this project is promoting community engagement in tree issues to help Devon’s landscapes to cope with the devastating loss of ash trees through disease.

A range of other grants are available to landowners, councillors or community groups to support tree planting. If you are interested in planting trees then go to https://www.devonlnp.org.uk/knowledge-hub/trees-and-hedges/ and for information on sources of funding and resources for tree planting in Devon visit the Devon Local Nature Partnership website.

About the Woodland Trust

The Woodland Trust is the largest woodland conservation charity in the UK. It has over 500,000 supporters. It wants to see a UK rich in native woods and trees for people and wildlife.

The Trust has three key aims:

Protect ancient woodland which is rare, unique and irreplaceable

Restoration of damaged ancient woodland, bringing precious pieces of our natural history back to life

Plant native trees and woods with the aim of creating resilient landscapes for people and wildlife.

Established in 1972, the Woodland Trust now has over 1,000 sites in its care covering approximately 29,000 hectares. Access to its woods is free so everyone can benefit from woods and trees