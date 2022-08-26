Time running out for parents in Cornwall to claim Cost of Living payment

Time is running out for eligible parents to apply for a cash payment to help with the increased cost of living.

Families across Cornwall have received more than £600,000 from the Household Support Fund this summer, but there is still unclaimed funding that must be applied for by the closing date of Wednesday, August 31.

The funding is worth £80 per child who was in Reception to Year 11 before the summer holidays and was eligible for benefit-related Free School Meals.

You can apply online now at Cost of living support payments – Cornwall Council.

Cllr Barbara Ellenbroek, Cabinet Member for Children and Families Learning and Skills, said:

“These are worrying times for many people as the cost of living continues to soar, so I would urge every eligible parent or carer to apply for this support.

“If you have already applied, there is no need to apply again. We are working through applications as quickly as possible.

“I would also advise people to check out our cost of living webpage to find out what help they can receive and how to access it. Alternatively, they can call 0300 123 1118.”

Cllr Dr Andy Virr, Cabinet Member for Adults and Public Health, said:

“This is important funding for families on low incomes who have children eligible for free school meals. Unlike the previous voucher system, there is now more flexibility for parents and carers to choose how best to spend the money for the benefit of their household.

“We are totally committed to helping anyone who finds themselves in financial hardship. If you’re struggling, please get in touch or use our webpage to find out what support is available to you.”

See the Council’s Household Support Fund webpage for more information.

Press release published on August 25, 2022.