You’re invited: The Serenity Ball

Help us go above and beyond for local families with our Serenity Appeal.

On this page:

The event

A night to remember in honour of a profoundly important cause.

Date: Friday 14 October at the Ye Olde Bell

Friday 14 October at the Ye Olde Bell Doors open: 7pm

7pm Dress: Black tie

Black tie Carriages: 1.00am

We would be thrilled if you could join us at the Serenity Appeal Ball. This is Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals’ Charity’s very first black-tie event and will take place on Friday 14 October at Ye Olde Bell Hotel in Retford, with all money raised to be put towards the appeal of the same name.

During this magical evening, you will find out more about the Serenity Appeal, hearing from senior colleagues within Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) as they outline this worthwhile cause and the benefits it will bring for bereaved parents.

This will also be an evening of fine-dining, drinks and live entertainment with a very special auction with unique and one-off prizes – it really shouldn’t be missed.

All money raised throughout the evening will be directly invested into the Serenity Appeal, which seeks to enhance and improve local maternity bereavement services, including the provision of the ‘Serenity Suite’ – a bespoke area for families to stay if they have experienced he loss of an infant at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

This promises to be an amazing night, and we want attendees to put on their glad rags and to dance the night away as we raise money for such a worthwhile cause.

Running order (which is subject to change):

7.00pm: Arrival and drinks

7.30pm: Evening meal and games

9.00pm: Auction

10.00pm: Live band

11.00pm: Disco

1:00am: Carriages

Tickets

Price includes drinks reception, three course evening meal and fabulous entertainment.

Tickets begin at £65, and a table for ten costs £650.

Accommodation

We are delighted that Ye Olde Bell have kindly agreed a special event rate for accomodation of £150 per room. If you would like to stay over night, please contact Ye Olde Bell directly on 01777 705121 quoting Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity or The Serentiy Appeal Ball to receive this rate. Please note our discounted rate is only available when booking directly through the hotel.

The Serenity Appeal

Supporting families through the heartache of baby loss

With much sadness, every year many families suffer the pain and trauma of losing a little one. Although we cannot change what has happened, we can make this experience that little bit easier for our families. As such, we need your help to make significant improvements to our maternity bereavement services so we can provide the gold standard of care that local people deserve

To make these improvements possible, we need to raise £150,000 (to-date we have raised £60,000) which will enable us to fund various improvements to our maternity bereavement services across Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Bassetlaw Hospital.

The Serenity Suite

Currently women who suffer baby loss at Doncaster Royal Infirmary have to give birth to their sleeping babies on a busy labour ward where they can hear other families celebrating and the cries of infants being born making an already difficult experience even harder.

A major part of the Serenity Appeal will help us fund a specialist bereavement suite named the Serenity Suite. It will be a purpose-built, suite away from the hustle and bustle of the main labour ward, where families can spend time together in safe, secure and serene space where they can grieve the loss of their baby with all of their loved ones with the support of our dedicated Bereavement Midwives.

The Serenity Suite will be in a self-contained environment in our Women’s and Children’s Hospital which provides a homely environment, including additions such as a kitchen and bathroom, a pull-down double bed, counselling room as well as having soft furnishings, lighting and being soundproof, all of which will help support the attendance of family during a highly sensitive time.

Take a virtual tour through our plans for the Serenity Suite (left-click and hold for 360 view):

Early Pregnancy Unit

The Early pregnancy assessment unit (EPAU) provides an urgent care service at both Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Bassetlaw Hospital for complications associated with early pregnancy including the diagnosis and management of miscarriage, ectopic pregnancies and other common early pregnancy-related problems.

Currently women who suffer a miscarriage at Bassetlaw Hospital and require an ultrasound for a diagnosis, have to leave the EPAU unit and walk into a busy scan department which is shared with other patients waiting for either their 12 week or 20-week scans. This adds to an already distressing experience where sadly couples will hear the heart-breaking news they have lost their baby.

To change this, our EPAU unit would like to keep everything under one space but to do this they need a mobile ultrasound scanner. Two colleagues have recently completed training to become Specialist Nurse Sonographers and once they have the scanner, it will mean women will receive care in the same space without having to go through the distressing experience of walking through the hospital twice and having to sit with other pregnant women.

After hearing this news, couples are taken into a counselling room and both of our rooms at Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Bassetlaw Hospital are in need of refurbishment. These rooms enable us to provide privacy and support and we would like to enhance them so the surroundings are more comfortable for our families grieving following the loss of their baby.

Take a virtual tour through our plans (left-click and hold for 360 view):

Further support and contact