A19, North of A689 Resurfacing Scheme – 30th August to 8th November 2022

National Highways have announced the details of major works on the A19 north and southbound carriageways, north of the A689 interchange, which will require a series of overnight and weekend closures.

The scheme involves replacing some of the existing concrete road surface with a new, low-noise alternative which will have significant benefits in terms of road noise reduction, as well as providing a more consistent driving experience.

There will also be improvements to vehicle restraint barriers, signage, kerbing and drainage. Due to the nature of these works, the A19 will need to be closed at certain times to allow the work to be carried out safely.

The works will be undertaken in two phases to reduce their impact and they are currently programmed as follows:

PHASE 1 – SOUTHBOUND

Overnight Road Closures (Sunday – Friday)

30 August 2022 to 30 September 2022 between 8pm and 6am

Full 24hr Road Closures at Weekends

2 September 2022 at 8pm to 5 September 2022 at 6am

9 September 2022 at 8pm to 12 September 2022 at 6am

16 September 2022 at 8pm to 19 September 2022 at 6am

23 September 2022 at 8pm to 26 September 2022 at 6am

PHASE 2 – NORTHBOUND

Overnight Road Closures (Monday – Thursday)

3 October 2022 – 8 November 2022 between 8pm and 6am

Full 24hr Road Closures at Weekends

7 October 2022 at 8pm to 10 October 2022 at 6am

14 October 2022 at 8pm to 17 October 2022 at 6am

21 October 2022 at 8pm to 24 October 2022 at 6am

28 October 2022 at 8pm to 31 October 2022 at 6am

The following diversions will be required during the works.

Southbound Diversion Route (Overnight)

A19 southbound traffic should follow the signed diversion via the exit slip leading to the A689/A1185 Roundabout and A689 to re-join the A19 at the A689 southbound entry slip.

Southbound Diversion Route (Weekend)

A19 southbound traffic should follow the signed diversion via the A689 southbound exit slip to the A19/A689 Wolviston interchange then up and over the interchange to re-join the A19 via the A689 southbound entry slip.

Northbound Diversion Route (Overnight)

A19 northbound traffic should follow the signed diversion via the A689 and A179 to re-join the A19 at the Sheraton Interchange.

Northbound Diversion Route (Weekend)

A19 northbound traffic should follow the signed diversion via the A689 northbound exit slip to the A19/A689 Wolviston interchange then up and over the interchange to re-join the A19 via the A689 northbound entry slip.