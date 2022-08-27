A338 and Blackwater Junction – travel update



Posted on Friday 3rd February 2017

Ahead of the Bournemouth International Growth (BIG) Programme’s plans to carry out improvements on the A338 and at Blackwater Junction, various preliminary works are being undertaken this month (February 2017).

A short extension to the A338 lane closures in place for this preparation work is expected due to the current adverse weather.

The reduced speed limit and lane closures will continue to 22 February 2017.

To minimise disruption and for safety, the lane closures commence after peak morning traffic, and will be in action between 9:30 to 15:30 daily.

For information visit www.A338.info